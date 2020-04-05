Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Ruth M. West


1945 - 2020
Ruth M. West, 74, of Greensburg, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born May 2, 1945, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Albert Wolford and Ruth Margaret Barkefelt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James West; and brother, Samuel Barkefelt and Tom Wolford. She worked as a bartender at the Loyal Order of the Moose No. 23 Youngwood, where she was also a member. Ruth is survived by her children, Larry (Vicki) Huff, of Everson, Clifford Huff, of Trafford, Mike (Sue) Huff, of Greensburg, Scott Huff, of Jeannette, and Diane Huff, of Jeannette; a sister, Terri Warner, of Jeanette; and a good friend Debbie; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, arrangements are private. Burial will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette is assisting the family. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
