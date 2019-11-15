Home

Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Valley AmVets
2100 Carolina St.
Export, PA
View Map
Ruth N. Ader

Ruth N. Ader Obituary
Ruth Naomi (Dunmire) Ader, 85, of Salem Township, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at West Haven Manor in Apollo. Ruth is survived by her three sons, Anthony (Debbie) Ader, of Cochranton, Pa., Joseph Ader, of Greensburg, and Timothy (Josephine) Ader, of Export; also survived by 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five siblings.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the White Valley AmVets, 2100 Carolina St,, Export, PA 15632. Arrangements by the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381.
Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, www.aspca.org/donate. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2019
