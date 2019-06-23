Home

Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
Ruth McAtee
Ruth N. McAtee


Ruth N. (Gobbels) McAtee, 93, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Elizabeth Seton Home in Greensburg. She was born March 8, 1926, in McKeesport and was the daughter of the late John and Anna Gobbels. She was the wife of the late George D. McAtee Jr, who passed away in 2016. Ruth was a mother and homemaker, and had a career working for Precise Metals and Plastics, Westinghouse Air Brake, and the McKeesport Chamber of Commerce. Ruth was a member of St. Agnes Church, the Christian Mothers and White Oak AARP. She is survived by her sons, David (Nanette) McAtee, of State College, and Timothy (Shelley) McAtee, of Fox Chapel; daughter, Dawn (Charles) Nichols, of Manor, daughter-in-law, Kathy McAtee, of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Beth Ann, Caitlin, Patrick, Ceara, Connor, Eric and Natalie; and great-grandchildren, Arabelle, Karson, Brayden, Karissa and Charlie. She was preceded in death by her son, George D. McAtee III; and sisters, Helen Misavage and Lavern Ekiert.
There is no visitation. Services are private. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at 412-261-5040. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 23, 2019
