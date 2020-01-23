|
|
Ruth R. Furno, 87, of Rostraver Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Born July 22, 1932, in Van Meter, she was the daughter of the late Metro and Anna (Casturo) Feddock. A homemaker, Ruth was Greek Orthodox by faith. She loved playing bingo and going to the casino. She is survived by her daughter, Karren A. Markle; granddaughter, Misty T. Markle; great-grandson, Skylar Tabron, all of Rostraver Township; and sister, Helen (Joe) Margoneri, of Turkeytown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin T. Furno; and siblings, John Feddock, Mary Clark, Anna Martinak, Dorothy Williams and Rozella Feddock.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. David J. Nazimek officiating. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 23, 2020