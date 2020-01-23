Home

POWERED BY

Services
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Furno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth R. Furno


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth R. Furno Obituary
Ruth R. Furno, 87, of Rostraver Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Born July 22, 1932, in Van Meter, she was the daughter of the late Metro and Anna (Casturo) Feddock. A homemaker, Ruth was Greek Orthodox by faith. She loved playing bingo and going to the casino. She is survived by her daughter, Karren A. Markle; granddaughter, Misty T. Markle; great-grandson, Skylar Tabron, all of Rostraver Township; and sister, Helen (Joe) Margoneri, of Turkeytown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin T. Furno; and siblings, John Feddock, Mary Clark, Anna Martinak, Dorothy Williams and Rozella Feddock.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. David J. Nazimek officiating. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -