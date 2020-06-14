Ruth R. Robinson
1927 - 2020
Ruth R. Robertson, 92, of Youngwood, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020. She was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Derry, the daughter of the late Paul H. and Emily (McKlveen) Reed. Ruth will be remembered as a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always had great pride in her family and loved to spend time with them. She was a member of Hempfield Church of Christ, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. Surviving are her loving children, Barbara (David) Kalb, Wayne (Shelagh) Robertson, Sally (Buddy) Reed, Mindy (Jeff) Messer, Paul (Cindy) Robertson and Nancy Hodge; her nine grandchildren; her 22 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Betty Harbaugh. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, H. Wayne Robertson. Visitation will be private. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. The family asks everyone to please meet at the cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a charity of one's choice. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
