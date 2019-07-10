Ruth S. Molt, 97, of Level Green, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the William Penn Care Center, Penn Township. Ruth was born Feb. 28, 1922, in Ligonier, the daughter of the late Harry E. and Elsie (Noel) Ferry. Ruth retired from Westinghouse as a clerk. She was a member of the Level Green Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Level Green Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Ruth spent more than 20 years at the Slippery Rock Campground, making many friends. She attended Wolf Creek Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock with an extended church family. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Fred W. Molt; and her siblings, Jack and Harry Ferry, Mildred Schickel and Vera Rooney. Ruth is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. The family wishes a special thank you to the staff of William Penn Care Center for their care and commitment.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at a time to be announced Friday in the funeral home. Private interment will follow in the Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wolf Creek Presbyterian Church, 110 Bowman Lane, Slippery Rock, PA 16057, or the Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 10 to July 11, 2019