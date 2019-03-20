Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
300 S. Main Street
Greensburg, PA
Ruth S. Sizer, 93, of Greensburg, formerly of South Carolina, died Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born Feb. 4, 1926, in McKees Rocks, daughter of the late Stanley and Ethel Kidd Sonnonfelt. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold Sizer. She is survived by a son, David Sizer, of Charlotte, N.C.; a daughter, Diane (Edward) Graham, of Greensburg; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main Street, Greensburg. Private interment will be in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 20, 2019
