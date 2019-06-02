Ruth Virginia (Vucish) Assini, 87, originally of New Alexandria, went to meet her Lord in heaven Friday, May 31, 2019, at McCall's Open Arms Hospice House in Simpsonville, S.C. Ruth was born in 1932 in New Alexandria, the daughter of the late Paul and Lillian (Dowden) Vucish. Following graduation from Greensburg Salem High School in 1950, Ruth attended Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1950-1953. Hired as a nurse at Latrobe Hospital, Ruth served there for more than 40 years. Following her retirement from the hospital, Ruth worked for several years as a school nurse at The Kiski School. In recent years, Ruth joined her daughter and son-in-law in Greenville, S.C. Along with her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Michael J. Assini. She is survived by her two children, daughter, Beverly (Assini) Hall and her husband, Craig, of South Carolina; and her son, Michael J. Assini II and fiancee, Darla Opel. Ruth is also survived by two grandchildren, Ashley (Hall) Oleszewski and her husband, Ryan, of Augusta, Ga., and Zachary Hall and his wife, Anastasia (Standa) Hall, of Chicago, Ill. Ruth has two precious great-grandchildren, Lucas and Carter Oleszewski, the loves of her life! Ruth was a longstanding member of the Latrobe Elks Club, where she and Mike enjoyed golfing and dancing. Ruth attended the Methodist Church of New Alexandria, and most recently Fellowship Greenville in South Carolina. To her family and friends, as well as casual acquaintances, right up to her last days, Ruth was a source of joy and inspiration. To say that she would light up the room with her countenance was indeed an understatement!

A memorial celebration will be held in Ruth's honor at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, on the corner of Church and Washington Streets in New Alexandria.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , in care of Autumn Leaves, 352 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615.