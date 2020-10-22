Ryan H. Zube Zubrin, 33, of Tampa, Fla., passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home. Ryan was formerly of Buffalo Township. Ryan was born July 13, 1987, in Natrona Heights, a son of Janice (Humes) Zubrin, of Buffalo Township, and Lance Zubrin, of Voorhees, N.J. Ryan was a 2005 graduate of Freeport Area High School and received his associate degree in communication and marketing from Butler County Community College. He was an assistant director of field marketing for the Florida Home Improvement Associates. Ryan was an avid online gamer. He enjoyed playing ping pong and spending time with his family. He was also known for his vast entertainment skills, entertaining anyone he encountered. Ryan is survived by his parents; his son, Fennin Anthony Zubrin, of Tampa, Fla.; the mother of his child, Ingrid Cepeda; half-sister, Ashley Zubrin, of Lakeland, Fla.; niece and nephew, Ava and Mason; paternal grandparents, Robert and Inez Zubrin, of Voorhees, N.J.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry K. and V. Mardelle (Ross) Humes Sr.; and his cousins, Eric Graham and Kimberly Henshey; also, his uncle, Hugh Leah. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral services are private and burial will be held in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the trust fund for Ryan's son, Fennin. Checks may be made payable to Janice Zubrin, c/o Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
