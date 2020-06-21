S. Robert Woyt, 83, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 19, 1936, in the Laneville section of Freeport, son of the late Stanley and Florence (Malecki) Woytowicz. Bob worked as an agent for State Farm Insurance for 44 years, starting in 1962 and retiring in 2006. He was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights, where he was a former church council member, a lector and a Eucharistic minister, and a member of Knights of Columbus Council 2602 in Natrona, Polish National Alliance and the American Legion. Bob volunteered with the Natrona Heights Little League for 25 years and was the president for 10 of those years. He also coached and was part of the team that started the international baseball exchange with little league baseball clubs in Mississauga Ontario, Canada. In his youth, Bob was an Eagle Scout with the Boys Scouts of America. Bob enjoyed watching the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing golf, scoring a hole in one on Oct. 21, 1995, at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Rockledge, Fla. Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosalie (Bednarz) Woyt; children, Mark Woyt (Shannon Mark), Bruce (Jen) Woyt, and Brian (Lynn) Woyt; daughter-in-law, Beth Woyt; and by his grandchildren, Dane, Mason, Christian, Jordan, Joshua, Caleb, Brenden, Ava, Marley and Aidan. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Gregg Woyt, and by his brother-in-law, Carl Bednarz. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with his pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Ladislaus Cemetery, Natrona Heights. The Knights of Columbus will hold services at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Please follow social distancing guidelines, and face coverings are recommended. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.