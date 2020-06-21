S. Robert Woyt
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S. Robert Woyt, 83, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 19, 1936, in the Laneville section of Freeport, son of the late Stanley and Florence (Malecki) Woytowicz. Bob worked as an agent for State Farm Insurance for 44 years, starting in 1962 and retiring in 2006. He was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights, where he was a former church council member, a lector and a Eucharistic minister, and a member of Knights of Columbus Council 2602 in Natrona, Polish National Alliance and the American Legion. Bob volunteered with the Natrona Heights Little League for 25 years and was the president for 10 of those years. He also coached and was part of the team that started the international baseball exchange with little league baseball clubs in Mississauga Ontario, Canada. In his youth, Bob was an Eagle Scout with the Boys Scouts of America. Bob enjoyed watching the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing golf, scoring a hole in one on Oct. 21, 1995, at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Rockledge, Fla. Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosalie (Bednarz) Woyt; children, Mark Woyt (Shannon Mark), Bruce (Jen) Woyt, and Brian (Lynn) Woyt; daughter-in-law, Beth Woyt; and by his grandchildren, Dane, Mason, Christian, Jordan, Joshua, Caleb, Brenden, Ava, Marley and Aidan. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Gregg Woyt, and by his brother-in-law, Carl Bednarz. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with his pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Ladislaus Cemetery, Natrona Heights. The Knights of Columbus will hold services at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Please follow social distancing guidelines, and face coverings are recommended. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved