Sadie Louise (Ravotti) Trunzo, 92, of Leechburg, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in her residence. A daughter of the late Domenick P. Ravotti Sr. and Theresa (Fassio) Ravotti, she was born Oct. 25, 1927, in Gilpin Township. Sadie had been employed as a secretary by the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority before retirement. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. Sadie enjoyed playing cards, going on vacations, doing needlework and especially spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a devoted wife of 73 years by Nino James Trunzo, of Leechburg; loving mother of James V. Trunzo (Kathleen), of North Carolina, Thomas A. Trunzo (Mary Louise), of Saltsburg, Denise C. Johnson (Alan), of Georgia, and Maria T. Teagarden (Sam), of Vandergrift; doting grandmother of nine; and caring great-grandmother of six. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Frank, Mario Sr., Anthony, Domenick P. Jr., Richard "Chuck" and Peter P. Ravotti; and six sisters, Mary Odasso, Rose Balbo, Josephine Fassio, Pearl Cooper, Virginia Marie Chepel and Sister Mary Dominick Ravotti. Private family visitation will be held at the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, followed by private interment at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, officiating. Condolences to the Trunzo family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 9 to May 10, 2020.