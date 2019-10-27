Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica
Latrobe, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Saint de
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saint Maurice Elisabeth de


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saint Maurice Elisabeth de Obituary
Elisabeth "Loute" de Saint Maurice, 79, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Born April 23, 1940, in Clere Les Pins, France, she was a daughter of the late Emmanuel and Catherine Thibaut de la Rochethulon and beloved wife of the late Arthur B. de Saint Maurice. Loute was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. She taught english in France prior to moving to the United States. Locally, she was involved with several Bible studies, a book club and the Latrobe Women's Club. She enjoyed art, being outside, gardening, cooking and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Loute is survived by her children, Greg de Saint Maurice, of Tokyo, Japan; Marc de Saint Maurice and his wife, Liz Zembruski, of Ben Avon, and their children, Chloe and Julian; Annabelle de Saint Maurice and her husband, Phil Brazio of California; one brother and four sisters in France and Switzerland; a brother-in-law, Francois de Saint Maurice, of Latrobe; and close friends, the Nowalk family.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent Basilica Parish or to the Westmoreland Museum of Art. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saint's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now