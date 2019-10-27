|
|
Elisabeth "Loute" de Saint Maurice, 79, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Born April 23, 1940, in Clere Les Pins, France, she was a daughter of the late Emmanuel and Catherine Thibaut de la Rochethulon and beloved wife of the late Arthur B. de Saint Maurice. Loute was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. She taught english in France prior to moving to the United States. Locally, she was involved with several Bible studies, a book club and the Latrobe Women's Club. She enjoyed art, being outside, gardening, cooking and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Loute is survived by her children, Greg de Saint Maurice, of Tokyo, Japan; Marc de Saint Maurice and his wife, Liz Zembruski, of Ben Avon, and their children, Chloe and Julian; Annabelle de Saint Maurice and her husband, Phil Brazio of California; one brother and four sisters in France and Switzerland; a brother-in-law, Francois de Saint Maurice, of Latrobe; and close friends, the Nowalk family.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent Basilica Parish or to the Westmoreland Museum of Art. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 27, 2019