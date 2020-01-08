Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HART FUNERAL HOME
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Sally Gallagher
Sally A. Gallagher


1946 - 2020
Sally A. Gallagher Obituary
Sally A. (Porter) Gallagher, 74, of Export, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born Jan. 2, 1946, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late William and Mary (Duffy) Porter. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Valenty; and a sister, Colleen Kassalen. Prior to retirement, Sally owned and operated Mortgages Plus as a mortgage broker for more than 20 years. Sally is survived by her loving husband, Richard L. Gallagher; her children, Gina (John) Yurinko, Michele (Mike) Adkins, Sandy Gallagher, Keith (RoxAnn) Gallagher and Susan (Jim) Hope; 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Kevin, Kaleena, Samantha, Grant, Julia, Ryan, Brady, Olivia, and Justin; six great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emma, Ellyana, Grayson, Colton and Austin; she is also survived by a brother, David Porter; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Bentley.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Committal service and interment will be private in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Sally's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 8, 2020
