Sally Ann (Zivkovich) Sahene, 73, of North Versailles, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Martha (Wukich) Zivkovich; wife of the late Ronald L. "Ron" Sahene; and sister of the late Bonnie L. Zivkovich. She is survived by nieces and nephew, Nada Grubbs, Kristen (Jonathan) Cohen and Michael Lawrence Mikulich; and great-nieces, Sasha and Raquel Cohen, whom she cherished like they were her own children. She is also survived by aunt, Mildred "Mimi" Smith; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; cousins; kumovi; and all who loved her. Sally was a member of St. Nicholas Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church, where she was a former choir member. She retired as an executive assistant with 30 years of service with Hartford Insurance Co. She enjoyed baking and hosting family and friends at her home and pool. As everyone knew, she loved playing her numbers and scratch-offs.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, with pomen service at 7:30 p.m., at the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at St. Nicholas Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank DCI Dialysis Clinic for all of their help, support and patience for the past six years. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 2110 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020