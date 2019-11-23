|
Sally A. (May) Shipkosky, 69, of Export, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry L. and Nellie L. (Stover) May. Surviving is her loving beloved husband, Charles "Chuck" Shipkosky; loving children, Stephanie L. Kemper, of Bidwell, Ohio, and Anthony T. (Amy) Shipkosky, of Huntington, W. Va.; adored grandchildren, Jacob, Layne, Alexis and Brayden; and devoted sister, Carol (Raymond) Kuzmich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Frances Howe, Mary Wilson, Katherine Peebles, Richard Peebles and Judith Wisnieski. Sally was a retired assistant manager for Hallmark in Gallipolis, Ohio, and was a member of the Cornerstone Ministries, in Murrysville. She enjoyed writing encouraging letters to friends who were ill and will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, where services will be held at 4 p.m. Private interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The family would like to thank FMC in Murrysville for her dialysis care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sally's name to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. The family would like to thank Allegheny Health Network Health Care at Home Hospice for their fantastic care and compassion. For directions to send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2019