Sally A. Smith


1946 - 08
Sally A. Smith Obituary
Sally Ann Smith, 72, of New Stanton, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home. She was born Aug. 27, 1946, in Mt Pleasant, the daughter of the late Homer and Elizabeth (Gonofsky) Frye. She worked for the Norwin Diner. Sally is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Smith; and daughters, Kimberly Koenig (David), of Ruffsdale, and Chelsea Herrle (Todd), of New Stanton. She lived for her grandchildren, Corey, Andrew, Keith and Madison; her brothers, Patrick Frye, of Mt Pleasant, and Kieran Frye (Kim), of Mt Pleasant, and her best friend, Betty.
The C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 9, 2019
