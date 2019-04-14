Sally A. (Koshinsky) Yates, 82, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Luxor, a daughter of the late Paul and Pauline (Calabrace) Koshinsky. Sally was a licensed practical nurse. She was a very loving person and her most treasured times were those spent with her beloved family. She was Catholic by faith. Sally loved Mickey Mouse, which she had a large collection of. Sally will be dearly missed by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, Jerry Yates; daughter, Terry Affalter, of Murrysville; son, Ray Patalsky, of Export; daughter, Lynn Marquez and her husband, Joseph, also of Export; and many grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Connie.

Respecting Sally's wishes, arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont is in charge of arrangements.

As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Sally's memory may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please write "Sally Yates" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, or to obtain grief support information, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary