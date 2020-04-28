Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Sally E. Brautigam


1937 - 2020
Sally E. Brautigam Obituary
Sally E. (Wirth) Brautigam, 82, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born June 13, 1937, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Sarah (Dynes) Wirth. Also, she was preceded in death by niece, Denise Wirth, and nephew, Stephen Bachman. Sally was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, a 1955 graduate of Perry High School, in Pittsburgh, and a 1956 graduate of the Lutheran Deaconess Motherhouse and Training School in Baltimore. She retired from Blackburn Center, Greensburg. Sally was a giving soul who dedicated her entire life in every way to the service of family, church and community. Friends and acquaintances remember her as the kindest, most beautiful person, inside and out. Sally is survived by her devoted family including her husband, W. Barry Brautigam; daughters, Lynda Ridge, Bonnie (Cathy Pallozzi) Brautigam and Becky (Gary) Schetter; brother, Daniel (Donna) Wirth; sister, Suzanne Beatty; grandchildren, Marlyn (Brian) Childers, Matthew (Anna) Ridge and Kaleb Schetter; great-grandchildren, Elena and Luke Childers; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers from Brookdale Senior Living, as well as the ICU and hospice staff of the hospital for their compassionate and loving care for Sally and our family. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, public visitations, services and interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
