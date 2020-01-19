|
|
Sally Jo (Barkley) Wilson, 68, of Acme, died Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Excela-Health Latrobe Hospital. Ms. Wilson was born July 31, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy Kuhns Barkley. She was a member of Paradise United Methodist Church. Sally was a 1969 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School, and Westmoreland Hospital School of Nursing in 1972. She had been employed as a registered nurse for Excela Health System prior to her retirement. Sally enjoyed helping people, especially through Compassionate Friends, but most of all, enjoyed caring for her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving family, her children, Dr. Gregory (Debbie) Wilson, and Beth Heide; her beloved grandchildren, Brandon and Morgan Wilson, and Briayna and Jayden Heide; and her brother, Robin (Lois) Barkley. Sally is also survived by her niece, Kayla (Travis) Naugle and family. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her nephew, Jason Barkley, in 1994.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Gordon Nelson officiating. Private inurnment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Donegal.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Latrobe ICU for the exceptional care and compassion for their mom. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 19, 2020