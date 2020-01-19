Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally J. Wilson


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally J. Wilson Obituary
Sally Jo (Barkley) Wilson, 68, of Acme, died Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Excela-Health Latrobe Hospital. Ms. Wilson was born July 31, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy Kuhns Barkley. She was a member of Paradise United Methodist Church. Sally was a 1969 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School, and Westmoreland Hospital School of Nursing in 1972. She had been employed as a registered nurse for Excela Health System prior to her retirement. Sally enjoyed helping people, especially through Compassionate Friends, but most of all, enjoyed caring for her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving family, her children, Dr. Gregory (Debbie) Wilson, and Beth Heide; her beloved grandchildren, Brandon and Morgan Wilson, and Briayna and Jayden Heide; and her brother, Robin (Lois) Barkley. Sally is also survived by her niece, Kayla (Travis) Naugle and family. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her nephew, Jason Barkley, in 1994.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Gordon Nelson officiating. Private inurnment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Donegal.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Latrobe ICU for the exceptional care and compassion for their mom. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now