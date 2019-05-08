Sally M. Blacka, 92, of Greensburg, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1926, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Harry Brooks and Emma (Hale) McGill. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Bell Telephone Company for 45 years. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Greensburg, and the Bell Telephone Pioneers. She was a former member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Co. No. 3 Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David K. Blacka; two brothers, Harry McGill Jr. and William McGill; and five sisters, Emily Jane McGill, Kathryn Cramer, Dolores Blank, Barbara Truxall and Marlene J. McKee. She is survived by her son, Stone David Blacka, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; two brothers, Louis McGill, of Virginia Beach, Va., and M. Robert McGill and wife, Gilberta, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Dawn Lynn Check officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Co. No. 3, 304 Alexander Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 8 to May 9, 2019