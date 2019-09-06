|
Sally Rae Tate, 58, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Excela Health- Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Tate was born April 18, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late John and Rachel Trout Tate. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church. Sally was a 1980 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. She had been employed by Cogo's for more than 20 years and then worked for Valley Community Service as a resident assistant. Sally was a true animal lover who adored her pets, especially Cindy and Annie. She loved going out with her special friends at the Village on her birthday. Sally had a vibrant personality and a quick wit. She loved talking to people and was a lot of fun to be around. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Sally is survived by her loving family: her brothers and sisters, John D. Tate (Wendy), Lawrence Tate (Jane), Ronald Tate (Sarah), Randy Tate (Debbie), Gary Tate, Richard Tate, Mary Jo Tate, and Margaret Ann Tate. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Crystal Tate Reed; numerous nieces and nephews; and by her special niece, Rachel. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Dean Tate, in 1981, Donald Eggo Tate, in 1999, and James Vincent Tate, in 2000.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Sally will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with her uncle, the Rev. Meredith M. Trout, officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Mt. Pleasant Cat Committee in memory of Sally Rae Tate, C/O Philomena Polanovsky, 707 Broad St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019