Sally Ruoff


1935 - 08
Sally Ruoff Obituary
Sally Leonard Ruoff, 83, of New Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Carmella's House, in Crabtree. She was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late William Emerson Leonard and Alice Ruffner Leonard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Ruoff, in 2003, and her sisters and brothers, Hazel Stewart, Alberta Dell, Luella Trout, Clark and Dale Leonard, and an infant Donna Leonard; and in -laws, Norvell Stewart, Freemont Dell and Shirley Leonard. Sally was a member of the Luxor United Methodist Church, was an employee of Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Rooney Optical, Swing Away Golf and the New Alexandria Senior Center. Surviving are her four daughters, Lisa (Dale) Lutterman, Teri (Jack) Leechalk , Amy (Steve) Kusma and Tracy (Dale) Stouffer; and seven grandchildren, Derek (Jessica), Amber (Dan), Brandon (Holly) Brooke (Brad), Mackenzie, Megan (Dave) and Morgan (Tommy); and nine great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ella, Olivia, Kennedy, Brynn, Timmy, Cameron, Maverick and Blakely; and her brothers and sisters, Alfred (Gladys Gower) Leonard, Edward (Dorothy) Leonard, Robert (Margaret) Leonard, Frieda (Richard) Kunkle, Judy (Jim) Watt, Gail (William) Frye, George Leonard, Gary (Jeannie) Leonard and Barbara (Skip Harr) Scifo; and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Leonard and Judy Leonard; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Robert Allison officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Carmella's House and the residents for their special care and friendship and also thank Amedisys Hospice staff for their tender loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 27 to July 28, 2019
