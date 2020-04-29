Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Mahkovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel A. Mahkovic


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel A. Mahkovic Obituary
Samuel A. Mahkovic, 72, of Irwin, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, due to complications of pneumonia and lung cancer. He was born Sept. 25, 1947, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie (Yursak) Mahkovic. Surviving are his wife of 41 years Diane (Zona) Mahkovic; three children, Sam and Joe Mahkovic, both of Greensburg, and Brenda Broadway and her husband, George, of Greensburg; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Leonard Mahkovic (Janet Pifer), of Irwin; a sister, Phyllis Hensell (John), of Manor; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to current limitations of public gatherings, visitation and services are private. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -