Samuel A. Mahkovic, 72, of Irwin, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, due to complications of pneumonia and lung cancer. He was born Sept. 25, 1947, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie (Yursak) Mahkovic. Surviving are his wife of 41 years Diane (Zona) Mahkovic; three children, Sam and Joe Mahkovic, both of Greensburg, and Brenda Broadway and her husband, George, of Greensburg; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Leonard Mahkovic (Janet Pifer), of Irwin; a sister, Phyllis Hensell (John), of Manor; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to current limitations of public gatherings, visitation and services are private. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.