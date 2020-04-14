|
Samuel A. Mazzagetti, 92, of New Alexandria, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Forbes Regional Health Center. He was born April 15, 1927, in Crabtree, a son of the late Guido and Josephine DiGiorgio Mazzagatti. Sam was retired as a truck driver for Leonard Brother Express and a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Teamsters Union. He was an Army veteran, having served during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria R. Galando Mazzagetti, in January of 2018; three brothers, Louis and Albert Mazzagetti and Anthony "Tony" Mazzagatti; and seven sisters, Eileen, Carolyn and Rose May Mazzagatti, Rita Dursa, Gilda Leonard, Eva Brown and Mary Ann Roscosky. He is survived by his brother, James Mazzagatti, of Crabtree; sister, Peggy Cole, of Wilmington, Del.; along with several brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. Samuel's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.