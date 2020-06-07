Samuel Carson Knoch, 64, of Fawn Township, known to many as "Sonny," passed away peacefully, at home, Friday, June 5, 2020, after his courageous battle with cancer. Born March 3, 1956, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Samuel F. and Cleo Carson Knoch. Sam grew up in West Deer Township and was a 1974 graduate of Deer Lakes High School. He continued his education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Class of 1978 graduate. For more than 30 years, his work included positions as a senior audit manager at Arthur Anderson and Co., a corporate controller at Amsco International Inc., a chief financial officer and treasurer at Tollgrade Comunications Inc., and, before retiring, vice president and chief risk officer at Michael Baker International, Pittsburgh. He was a member of Pleasant Unity Church, West Deer Township. Sam especially enjoyed scuba diving and traveling all over the world with his wife, Joni. He also liked to golf, bike, cook, and rebuild small engines. Sam deeply cherished his family. Surviving relatives include his beloved companion and wife of 41 years, Joni K. Stoneburner Knoch; his two sisters, Marlene (Robert) Kaminsky, of Carnegie, and Marlinda Remo, of West Deer Township; and his in-law siblings, Sandy (Ted) Armbrust, of East Deer Township, Bob Stoneburner, of West Deer Township, and Rick (Marianna) Stoneburner, of East Deer Township. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Serafine "Sal" Stoneburner and Alexandra Stoneburner, who were treasured like children to him, Teri Landsberg, Jim (Melanie) Armburst, Melissa Lambert, Mark (Maryann) Kaminsky, Kelly Remo and Richard Remo; and several great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Robert H. and Dolores Serventi Stoneburner. At the request of Sam, there will be no public visitation. A private viewing and service for his immediate family will be held at the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 921 Freeport Road, Creighton. Private interment will be at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ajakfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.