Samuel D. Emanuel, 92, of Grapeville, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the Independence Court of Monroeville. He was born Aug. 1, 1928, in Greensburg, a son of the late Michael and Filomena Pietroroia Emanuel. Sam served in the Air Force, the Army and was retired from the Road Crew with PennDOT. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Casario Emanuel; three brothers, Alex, Dominick and John Emanuel; an infant sister, Matilda Emanuel; and a sister, Antoinette Kulik. Sam is survived by his four siblings, Frank Emanuel, of Calumet, Mathilda "Tillie" Fidazzo and Pauline Kulik, both of Greensburg, and Mary Grace Catanzariti, of Tuckerton, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Sam from 6:30 p.m. to the time of service at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Jeannette. Sam's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.