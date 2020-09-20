1/1
Samuel D. Emanuel
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel D. Emanuel, 92, of Grapeville, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in the Independence Court of Monroeville. He was born Aug. 1, 1928, in Greensburg, a son of the late Michael and Filomena Pietroroia Emanuel. Sam served in the Air Force, the Army and was retired from the Road Crew with PennDOT. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Casario Emanuel; three brothers, Alex, Dominick and John Emanuel; an infant sister, Matilda Emanuel; and a sister, Antoinette Kulik. Sam is survived by his four siblings, Frank Emanuel, of Calumet, Mathilda "Tillie" Fidazzo and Pauline Kulik, both of Greensburg, and Mary Grace Catanzariti, of Tuckerton, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Sam from 6:30 p.m. to the time of service at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Jeannette. Sam's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Service
07:30 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved