Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Samuel J. Accipiter Sr. Obituary
Samuel J. Accipiter Sr., 87, of Tarrs, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Walnut Ridge Memory Care. He was born May 17, 1932, in Madison, a son of the late John and Harriet Morris Accipiter. Mr. Accipiter was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army as a sergeant of the Military Police. He was retired from US Steel, working at both the Homestead Works and the Edgar Thompson Works for 34 years. He had also worked for Helms Trucking. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant American Legion. He is survived by his sons, Samuel J. Accipiter Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Mt. Pleasant, Barry Accipiter and his wife, Cindy, of Greensburg, and R. Scott Accipiter and his wife, Amy, of Tarrs; his grandchildren, Samantha Talarico and her husband, Joe, of North Carolina, Bradley Accipiter, of North Carolina, Derrick Accipiter, of Allison Park, Dustin Accipiter, of Richmond, Va., Matt Accipiter and his wife, Lindsey, of Tarrs, Brittany Gigliotti and her husband, Timothy, of Tarrs, and Ashton Accipiter, of Tarrs; stepgrandchild, Mike and Denise Bates; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Brooklyn and Ryder Gigliotti, Dana Accipiter, Matthew Accipiter Jr. and Oliver Accipiter; stepgreat-grandchildren, Bryanna, Bailey, Brinley and Brice; two brothers, Norman Accipiter and his wife, Evelyn, of North Carolina, and Donald Accipiter and his wife, Frances, of Ruffsdale; one sister, Diane Oden, of Ruffsdale; and sister-in-law, Nancy Accipiter, of Washington, D.C. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Anna M. McBeth Accipiter; and three brothers, Zip, Curtis and Charles Accipiter.
Friends will be received form 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Daniel Garstecki officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. Military honors will be accorded by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
