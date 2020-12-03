Samuel Kel Wilson, 14, of Smithton, formerly of West Newton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 2006, in Greensburg, son of James E. Wilson, of Smithton, and Sharon (Lambert) Cain, of West Newton. Sammy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William "Fats" and Vermell J. "DoDo" Wilson Jr.; his sister, Devin Wilson; and his two brothers, Seth (July 4, 2020) and Shayn Wilson (Aug. 23, 2020). Sammy was an eighth-grade student at Yough Middle School. He enjoyed sports, video games and writing raps. He loved his brothers and Sady more than anything and he was very loyal to his many friends. He loved spending time with his family and playing basketball at the park. In addition to his parents. Sammy is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jordan VanDyke, Stephen and Sady Wilson, Amanda and Shayna Cain; his special aunt, Kellie Wilson, of Herminie; and special uncle, James Lambert, of West Newton; three nephews, Elijah, Roman and Damien; sister-in-law, Emily Hutchison-Wilson, of Charleroi; and numerous cousins and many friends who loved him dearly. He will be dearly missed by everyone he met and forever remembered for his laugh, jokes, and the smile that would lighten up the whole room. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251 is in charge of arrangements. A memorial to celebrate Sammy's life will be held at a later date. Please make donations to the Samuel Wilson Memorial Fund, checks payable to his Aunt Kellie Wilson, 406 Sewickley Ave. Rear, Herminie, PA 15637, or $KWilson5678. To view online condolences, please visit http://www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
