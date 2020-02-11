|
Samuel Krautz III, beloved husband and father, died at home lovingly surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 28, 1953, to Samuel Jr. and Lorraine (Tarquinio) Krautz. Same lived a full and exciting life. Hopefully you had the chance to hold a great conversation with him. If you did, he surely told you a charming story about those many adventures. Sam graduated from Hempfield High School, where he was a part of the wrestling team and was class president for both his junior and senior year. He went on to Clarion University, where he was a member of Phi Sig, met the love of his life and graduated with a business degree. He married Sally (Gibson) Krautz. They went on to have two lovely children, Christina and Samuel IV. He worked for ServiceMaster, Aramark and WVU Medicine in numerous hospitals, as a manager and director of housekeeping, integrated services and environmental services. Through his 41 years of hard and dedicated work as a valuable member of the healthcare team, he saved many lives. Sam had evolving hobbies throughout his life. He loved the outdoors and every hobby let him explore that love. From running triathlons, riding tandem bicycles, skiing, backcountry camping in the Boundary Waters Wilderness Area, fishing, hunting and riding his Indian Motorcycle. I am sure he shared with you a photo of one of his hunting brittanys, that monster moose he shot in Canada or the cabin in Tidioute, Pa., that we used to escape into the Allegheny National Forest. He helped others share this love with him through his many clubs; Penn's Woods Pointing Dog Trainers, Fryburg Sportsman's Club, The Hilltop Social Club, The Sportsman's Association of Greensburg as finance chair then membership chair, and The Latrobe Indian Motorcycle Riders Group as president. Sam was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his darling wife, Sally, and cherished children, Christina Krautz and Samuel Krautz IV; also his loyal dogs Zeke, Zack and Roy; his brother, David Krautz and wife, Cindy, and their children, Julie (Mike), Annie and Jessie; and his brother, Jamey Krautz and his wife, Valerie (deceased) and his child, Katie. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. www.bachafh.com.