Samuel L. "Sam" Hayden, 77, of Ligonier, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Catherine (Cosic) Hayden; a nephew, Robert M. Hayden; and numerous aunts and uncles. Sam is survived by his wife of 36 years, Theresa; daughters, Sophie and her husband, Kiel, and Samantha and her husband, Sean Devinney; brother, Robert R. Hayden; sister-in-law, Laura and her husband, Edward Palazzo; nieces, Alexis Hayden, Amanda Peters, Tiffany Palazzo, and Hope Hayden and her children, Kierstyn, Maddie, and Jason. Sam so loved his family, especially his two girls, and he enjoyed golfing, reading and cooking. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Ligonier Valley Cemetery Chapel, 105 Nicely Road (Routes 30 and 711 South), followed by a memorial celebration. Professional services are by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or a . www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 26, 2020