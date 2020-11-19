1/1
Samuel L. Hixson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel L. Hixson, 83, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in his sleep at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Isaac Clayton and Almeda (Barnhart) Hixson. He was a graduate of Hurst High School and also attended Penn State University. Sam also served with the Army National Guard. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Kennametal Inc., Latrobe, for 40 years. He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, and the Irwin Male Chorus. He volunteered many hours through HOPE Missions and spent time in Mississippi, South Dakota and the Dominican Republic. Sam was a very accomplished carpenter and woodworker, having shared his talents with many. Some of you may be able to look around your homes to see Sam's handy work, or maybe you were the recipient of "the Christmas gift of the year." In addition to his woodworking hobby, he also enjoyed playing golf and was an avid reader. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna L. (Shoaf) Hixson, his son, Scott E. Hixson and wife, Denise, of S. Greensburg, his daughter, Kelli L. Skidmore and husband, Ed, of Anna, Ohio, four grandchildren, Daniel Hixson and Corey and Allie and Addie Skidmore, his brother, Thomas C. Hixson and wife, Paula, of Greensburg, a brother-in-law, Ed Shoaf, of Greensburg, and three nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID situation, all services were private at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, with the Rev. Donna Havrisko officiating. Interment followed in St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. The family requests that anyone wishing to make donations should direct them to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1120 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to the Irwin Male Chorus, 25 W. Vine St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved