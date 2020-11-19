Samuel L. Hixson, 83, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in his sleep at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Isaac Clayton and Almeda (Barnhart) Hixson. He was a graduate of Hurst High School and also attended Penn State University. Sam also served with the Army National Guard. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Kennametal Inc., Latrobe, for 40 years. He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, and the Irwin Male Chorus. He volunteered many hours through HOPE Missions and spent time in Mississippi, South Dakota and the Dominican Republic. Sam was a very accomplished carpenter and woodworker, having shared his talents with many. Some of you may be able to look around your homes to see Sam's handy work, or maybe you were the recipient of "the Christmas gift of the year." In addition to his woodworking hobby, he also enjoyed playing golf and was an avid reader. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna L. (Shoaf) Hixson, his son, Scott E. Hixson and wife, Denise, of S. Greensburg, his daughter, Kelli L. Skidmore and husband, Ed, of Anna, Ohio, four grandchildren, Daniel Hixson and Corey and Allie and Addie Skidmore, his brother, Thomas C. Hixson and wife, Paula, of Greensburg, a brother-in-law, Ed Shoaf, of Greensburg, and three nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID situation, all services were private at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, with the Rev. Donna Havrisko officiating. Interment followed in St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. The family requests that anyone wishing to make donations should direct them to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1120 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to the Irwin Male Chorus, 25 W. Vine St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. www.bachafh.com
