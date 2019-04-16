Samuel Love Seitz, 76, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center. Samuel was born June 3, 1942, in Laurel, Pa., the son of the late Samuel R. and D. Ruth (Love) Seitz. He worked as a corporate pilot for 35 years, 30 of which were with Westinghouse Electric, retiring as director of flight operations. Mr. Seitz was a member of Quiet Birdmen Association, a pilot organization, since the 1970's, and North Muddy Fish and Game Association since 2010. He had an Angus livestock business in Perryopolis. Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and close friends across the state. Samuel leaves two sons, Samuel Robert Seitz and his wife, Kathleen, of Allison Park, and Douglas Seitz and his wife, Ginger, of York; a daughter, Renee Karanicolas and her husband, George; four grandchildren, Jennifer Erin and her husband, Dan, Heather Bond and her husband, David, and Yanna and Demitria Karanicolas; and four great-grandchildren, Penelope and Jack Erin and Alexander and Madelyn Bond.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Life Tributes by OLEWILER AND HEFFNER FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY INC., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, Pa. Viewings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Certified Celebrant Betty Frey will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Cross Roads Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Send condolences at www.HeffnerCare.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary