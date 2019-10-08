|
|
Samuel R. McCurdy, 72, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. Born Jan. 14, 1947, in Superior, he was a son of the late Homer McCurdy and Emma (Roble) McCurdy. Sam had been employed at the former Vulcan Mold and Iron Co. He was a life member of Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen Association and a life member of the American Greek Catholic Beneficial Society. Sam was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and Sunday cookouts with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Homer and Louis McCurdy; and two sisters, Martha Darazio and Esther Barnhart. Sam is survived by one son, Samuel R. McCurdy Jr., of Latrobe; one daughter, Kathy Konze and companion James Toth, of Blairsville; one brother, Jake McCurdy and his wife Sue, of Latrobe; one sister, Thelma Brown, of New Alexandria; a sister-in-law, Anita McCurdy, of New York; a brother-in-law, David Barnhart, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Megan Clark, William Clark and his wife Hailee, and Kevin Konze and his wife Raven; six great-grandchildren, John, Rylan, Ethan, Nolan, Brandon and Robert; numerous nieces and nephews; and he is also survived by his wife and best friend, Judy Shawley.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Interment is private. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019