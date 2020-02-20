|
|
Samuel T. Oplinger, 77, of Penn Township, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. He was born March 13, 1942, in Arona and was a son of the late Clifford T. and Ruth (Whitehead) Oplinger. Prior to his retirement, Sam worked as a truck driver for Best Feeds, Oakdale, and was a school bus driver for First Student, Manor. He was a member of Paintertown Lutheran Church. Sam loved bowling and was a lifelong member of Westinghouse Night Turn Bowling League. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbra (Ciongoli) Oplinger; his children, Todd (Jill) Oplinger, of Indian Head, Scott (Mary Jane) Oplinger, of North Irwin, Kristin (Dennis) Brown, of North Irwin, and Mindy (Jason) Polhamus, of Plum; eight grandchildren; brothers and sisters Jim, Billy, Letitia, Janice and Patty; also many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at noon Saturday with Pastor Randall Marburger officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hillman Cancer Center: Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.