Sandra A. Thomas


1943 - 2020
Sandra A. Thomas Obituary
Sandra A. (Barclay) Thomas, 76, of Penn Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was born March 26, 1943, in Iselin, Pa., to the late James and Cecilia (Ontko) Barclay. Sandra is survived by her beloved spouse of 56 years, Russell Thomas; two daughters and a son, Justine (Matt) Pottiger, Jody (Jack) Brown and Dean (TrisAnne) Thomas; four grandchildren, Mattis (Vanessa) Pottiger, Thomas (Emily) Pottiger, Cassandra Thomas, Jacob Thomas; and sister, Carol Radowenchuk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Robert Barclay. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bushy Run American Legion Post 260. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
