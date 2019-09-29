Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
The Church
1683 Mars Hill Road
Sutersville, PA
Sandra E. Muse


1947 - 2019
Sandra E. Muse Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" E. (Bachrik) Muse, 72, of West Newton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and lifelong friend, Lee Wiley. She was born June 10, 1947, in Smithdale, Elizabeth Township. Sandy was a beautiful Christian woman of strong faith and attended The Church in Sutersville. She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore L. Bachrik; and her mother, Anne V. (Cochenour) Bachrik. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard C. Muse, of West Newton; her daughters, Kimberly (Joe) Stepinsky, of West Newton, and Lauri (HJ) Frost, of Jacksonville, Fla.; her grandchildren, Cody Stepinsky, Jimmy (fiancee, McKenzie Etcher) Frost, Joel Frost, Hannah Stepinsky, Hayley Stepinsky and Jesse Frost, all of whom she adored and loved so much; her sisters, Drue (Albert) Orsino, of North Huntingdon, Connie Farmer, of North Huntingdon, and Patricia Wilson, of Belle Vernon; many nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, the Rev. Robert L. (Carol) Muse, of Marlton, N.J. Sandy, a retired in-home caregiver, enjoyed time with her family more than anything and lived to serve her Lord. Her favorite place was Ocean City, Md.
In honoring her wishes, friends and family are welcome to attend a church service in celebration of her life, to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at The Church, 1683 Mars Hill Road, Sutersville, with a cookie and refreshment reception to follow in the church social room.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care Fund, in memory of Sandra Muse, at supportahn.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4, 2019
