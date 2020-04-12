|
Sandra G. (Guala) Rosatti, 84, of Forbes Road, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Forbes Road, a daughter of the late Alphonso and Helen Kozinko Guala. Sandra was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, and the former St. Mary's Church in Forbes Road. Prior to marriage, she had been a sales associate for the former Royer's Department Store. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John A. Rosatti; a son, David A. Rosatti; two sisters, Mary Lou Guala and Kathy Hamman; a brother-in-law, James Panigall; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Steel. She is survived by her five children, Marcia Weaver (Randy), of Jeannette, John Rosatti Jr. (Marie Bartoletti), of Somerset, Tom Rosatti (Tina), Bob Rosatti (Amy Fontana) and Steven Rosatti; and a daughter-in-law, Arlene Fontana Rosatti, all of Forbes Road; five grandchildren, Lauren Sapone (Sam), Elizabeth Weaver (Brandon Battistella), Benjamin Weaver, Rachel Rosatti (Luke McCoy) and David Rosatti, Jr. (Georgia Becker); three stepgrandchildren, Maria Frazier (Jason), Joseph Thomas Jr. (Selina) and Christopher Thomas (Haley); two great-granddaughters, Stella and Lily Sapone; a much-anticipated great-grandson in May; five stepgreat-grandchildren, Chase and Cody Christner and Jace, Graysen and Mila Thomas; two sisters, Sally Messaros (Jim) of Forbes Road, and Ginny Panigall, of Greensburg; four brothers-in-law, Chuck Hamman, Carmen Rosatti (Monica), Frank James Gazze (Anita), all of Greensburg, and Mack Steel, of Titusville, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Sandra?s family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 214, Forbes Road, PA 15633. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.