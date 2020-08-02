1/1
Sandra J. Beck
1939 - 2020
Sandra J. Beck, 80, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 31, 2020, in Loyalhanna Care Center, Latrobe. She was born Nov. 1, 1939, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Nazzareno and Jenine (Patrone) Barchiesi. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Westinghouse/Powerex, Youngwood. She was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Beck; two sisters, Regina (Joseph) Allegro and Rose Mary (Joseph) Rivosecch; her brother, Ronald Barchiesi; and her brother-in-law, James O. Cribbs. She is survived by her son, Roger E. Beck and wife, Emiko I., of Orlando, Fla.; two daughters, Christy Ann Goswick and husband, Rick, and Kathy Wood, all of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Daniel, Jeffrey (Jenny), Julie (Jeffrey), Christopher, Mikhala and Evan; two great-grandchildren, Letty and Mialee; two brothers, Chester A. Barchiesi and wife, Margaret, of Greensburg, and John Barchiesi and wife, Barbara, of Crabtree; her sister, Grace Cribbs, of Venice, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests private services and burial with plans of a celebration of Sandra's life at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
