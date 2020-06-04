Sandra J. "Sandi" Behanna, 68, of Donora, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. She was born June 8, 1951, a daughter of the late Constance (Roy) Splude. Mrs. Behanna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, being outdoors and camping. She was a diehard sports fan, especially when it came to her Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis L. Behanna, Jan. 15, 2020; one sister, Rosie Splude; and one brother, Ed Splude. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Dennis Regula and his wife, Tammy, of Ruffs Dale, and Jason Regula, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Nicole, Jessica, Amanda, Daniel and Jaylynn; two great-grandsons, Lonnie and Marshall; and one sister, Terri Paul, of Georgia. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Extension, Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. A service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Schollaert officiating. In order to be compliant with the new "norm" of covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to 25 people at any given time inside the funeral home. Guests are asked to obey social distancing guidelines and personal protection guidelines, which include masks within the funeral home. Guests may be asked to limit their visitation times so that all visitors will have the opportunity to pay their respects. Thank you. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.