Sandra J. Maughan
1941 - 2020
Sandra Jean Levic Maughan, 78, of Madison, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Irwin, daughter of the late Frank Levic and Alverine Davis Gould. Sandra was a graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1959. She was a member of Downtown United Methodist Church in Madison for more than 60 years. Sandra loved flower gardening, especially sunflowers and tulips, feeding birds, and her porch swing. She had a soft spot for rescuing dogs and had several over the years, including her loving companion, Rosie. She enjoyed listening to music, especially polkas and songs by Willie Nelson. Her favorite pastime was going to the casino and enjoying a glass of Lambrusco wine. She was preceded in death by both parents; her loving husband of 57 years, Cecil E. Maughan; and two brothers, Ronald and Frank Levic. She is survived by three sons, Ronald E. Maughan and significant other, Lisa, of Madison, Joseph Maughan and wife, Denise, of Madison, and Douglas Maughan and wife, Sherri, of Regantown, Pa.; one sister, Wanda Ohler and husband, Ron, of Denver, Colo.; five grandchildren, Ashleigh, Taylor, Alexa, Erika and Aleisha; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Ithaco and Evelyn; and her loving companion, Rosie. A private visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Madison, followed by a private service with the Rev. Robert Green officiating. A private interment will follow at Madison Union Cemetery in Madison. Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/funeral director. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 5, 2020.
