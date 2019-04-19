Home

Sandra J. Sheahan


1943 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra J. Sheahan Obituary
Sandra Jean Sheahan, 75, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., peacefully passed from this Earth Sunday, April 14, 2019, in her home. Born Nov. 28, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Sandy raised her two children in Jeannette and Greensburg. Sandy lived her life to the fullest, expressed by her love for her children, especially for her "peanut" (grandson), pets and her friends and associates. Sandy loved the beach, socializing and dancing and, as all who knew her can attest, approached life with a fiery zeal. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberlee Tripoli (Painter), son-in-law, Anthony Tripoli, and grandson, Benjamin David "Peanut" Tripoli, of Leesburg, Va.; and by her son, David Jocke (Painter) and son-in-law, Matt Jocke, of Tampa, Fla. Donations in Sandy's memory may be made to your local Hospice chapter.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 19, 2019
