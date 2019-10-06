|
Sandra K. (Springer) Krozel, 73, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home. She was born May 9, 1946, in Carrothers, Ohio, and in 1957, she became the daughter of the late Ernest J. Springer and E. Jane (Saffer) Springer. Sandy was a former hairdresser and specialized in instructing electrolysis. She had a love for animals and volunteered at animal shelters. She enjoyed attending Bible studies at St. Paul Church, Greensburg, and going to the St. Vincent DePaul store, Latrobe. Sandy had a love of God and her family and was a strong-willed person who persevered the challenges of life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Joann Krozel; two brothers, Victor and Gene Carrick; and a brother-in-law, Danny Slivko. Sandy is survived by two sons, Michael Krozel and his wife, Tara, of Greensburg, and Steven Krozel, of Greensburg; one daughter, Christine L. Krozel, of Latrobe; six sisters, Kathy Slivko, of Latrobe, Patricia Santia and her husband, Louis, of Greensburg, Susan Skemp and her husband, Thomas, of Latrobe, Barbara Cummings and her husband, Gary, of Evans City, Deanna Spotted Bear, of Latrobe, and Donna Pond, of Maine; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Michaela, Connor, Richard (Cassie) and Ryan; a great-grandson, Jax; and she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jay, Debbie, and Sandy at Senior Life, Greensburg, for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at St. Vincent Basilica. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2019