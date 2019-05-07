Sandra K. Luster, 78, of Derry, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Sept. 30, 1940, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Warner and Emma Blanche Amend Heacox. She retired from Torrance State Hospital, where she had worked as a psyche aide for 32 years. Sandra is survived by her three sons, Paul E. Luster (Jill), of Rockwood, John R. Luster (Cheryl), of York, and Kelly C. Luster (Jamie), of Dillsburg; two brothers, Terrance Heacox (Kathy), of New Alexandria, and Eric Blair (Arlene), of Latrobe; one sister, Deborah Lint (William C.), of Derry; five grandchildren, Evan, Mason, Hattie, Braylen and Lochlen Luster; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Timothy Monroe officiating.

Donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.