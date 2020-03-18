Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233

Sandra L. Blaine


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Blaine Obituary
Sandra L. Blaine, 80, of Youngwood, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Walter and Verna (Miller) Forsythe. Sandra is survived by her children, Lori Lynn Ramsey (Robert), of Ligonier, Thomas L. Newcomer (Sherry), of Tarrs, Robbie L. Newcomer, of Greensburg, Daniel L. Newcomer, of Youngwood, and Donna J. Osterwise (George), of Greensburg; her 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Sandra is also survived by her sister, Phylliss Burkholder (Ray), of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L. Newcomer; her second husband, Donald Blaine; her sister, Donna Harrold; and a grandson. Services are private. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a . The family would also like to thank the staff at the Greensburg Care Center for all their love and care.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -