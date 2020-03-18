|
Sandra L. Blaine, 80, of Youngwood, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Walter and Verna (Miller) Forsythe. Sandra is survived by her children, Lori Lynn Ramsey (Robert), of Ligonier, Thomas L. Newcomer (Sherry), of Tarrs, Robbie L. Newcomer, of Greensburg, Daniel L. Newcomer, of Youngwood, and Donna J. Osterwise (George), of Greensburg; her 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Sandra is also survived by her sister, Phylliss Burkholder (Ray), of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L. Newcomer; her second husband, Donald Blaine; her sister, Donna Harrold; and a grandson. Services are private. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a . The family would also like to thank the staff at the Greensburg Care Center for all their love and care.