Sandra L. Boyle, 66, of West Brownsville, Pa., died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 11:11 a.m. She was born Wednesday, July 8, 1953, in Brownsville and was a twin daughter of the late Jack L. Mull and Sara "Sally" (Bakewell) Mull. First and foremost, Sandra loved her family; her husband, children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sister and brother, and nieces and nephews meant the world to her. She loved to feed and watch the birds and deer in her backyard, motorcycle rides with Rhett, family cookouts, all holidays but especially Christmas, QVC, the NRA and her collie dog, Shelleen. She was a member of the California Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bruce Mull; sister-in-law, Phyllis Mull; brother-in-law, Bruce Boyle; and mother-in-law, Cleo Boyle. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 37 years, Rhett Boyle, of West Brownsville; five children, Tina Pascale, of West Brownsville, Valorie Gardner and husband Joe, of Mt. Pleasant, Greg Pascale and wife Jeninne, of Greensburg, Cassandra Johnson, of Speers, and Tanner Boyle and wife Mandy, of Bentleyville; brother, Jack Robert "Bobby" Mull and wife Barbara, of Zanesville, Ohio; and twin sister, Susan Mull Krause, of West Brownsville, with whom she shared a special connection. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, William III, Cole and fiancee Taylor, LynnJoelle, Travis, Caitlin, Heather, Grace, SaraJo and Joseph, all of whom she cherished the witnessing of their births; one great-grandchild, Aviana; numerous nieces and nephews; and her in-laws, Wes and Carol Boyle.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at California Calvary Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Rod Johnson officiating. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church Wednesday morning. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2019