Sandra Lee (Williams) Fabiszewski, 69, formerly of Greensburg and Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. She was born March 27, 1950, in Greensburg, to the late Daniel and Twila (Funk) Williams. Sandra is survived by her son, Jamie Fabiszewski; two daughters, Jennifer Fabiszewski and Jan (David) Pesci; two grandchildren, Kirk Fabiszewski and Jack Pesci; four great-grandchildren, Degan, Colton, Jamie and Rylan Fabiszewski; and seven siblings. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jamie Fabiszewski Jr. Sandy loved spending time at home taking care of and cooking for her family.
There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are by the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8081.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. The family would like to thank the William Penn Care Center and Heartland Hospice staff and caregivers for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2019