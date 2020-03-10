Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map

Sandra L. Falkosky


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Falkosky Obituary
Sandra L. Nolan Falkosky, 62, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born July 17, 1957, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Sara Albright Nolan. She was a member of South Greensburg United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Ann Muccio and Nancy Nolan. She is survived by her son, Andrew "Drew" Falkosky Jr., of Greensburg; a brother, John (Jean) Nolan, of Enola; two sisters, Susan (Bobby) Morris, of Greensburg, and Karen (Bob) Brinker, of Greensburg; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Judy Henderson, of Scottdale. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -