|
|
Sandra L. Nolan Falkosky, 62, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born July 17, 1957, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Sara Albright Nolan. She was a member of South Greensburg United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Ann Muccio and Nancy Nolan. She is survived by her son, Andrew "Drew" Falkosky Jr., of Greensburg; a brother, John (Jean) Nolan, of Enola; two sisters, Susan (Bobby) Morris, of Greensburg, and Karen (Bob) Brinker, of Greensburg; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Judy Henderson, of Scottdale. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.