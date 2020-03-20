|
Sandra L. Fry, 79, of Ligonier, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Sara Stringer Laffey. Sandra and her husband Bob owned and operated the former "Hickory Tree" on Ligonier's East Main Street, throughout the 70's and 80's. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert F. Fry, until his passing in 2014, and by a son, Robert John Fry. She is survived by three children, Mary Beth Fry, of Columbia, S.C., David A. Fry, of Latrobe, and Carolyn Marsili, of Pittsburgh; two grandsons, Copley Fry and Cooper Fry; and her lifelong dearest friend, Carol Buffenmyer, of Johnstown. A service to celebrate Sandra's life will be held at a time and place to be announced. The family suggests memorial contributions in Sandra's memory to the Ligonier Valley Library. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier is assisting the family. To leave a condolence or tribute for Sandra or her family, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.