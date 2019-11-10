|
|
Sandra Lynn Geisler, 64, of McKees Rocks, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was born July 7, 1955, the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn (Larson) Reed. Sandra was an avid gardener and enjoyed watching Steeler games. She was a member of the Elks Club of Coraopolis/Moon Township. She is survived by her daughter, Christal Naper (Jeremy), of New Stanton; her grandchildren, Alyssa (Jeremiah), Samantha and Mackenzie; her great-grandchild, Anastasia; her sister, Karen (Rodger) DeWitt; her brother, Dan (Betsey) Reed; and a number of nieces and nephews. Sandra is also survived by her dog, Keke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Geisler; and her brother, Mike Reed.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, PA 15697.
For online condolences, visit McCauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2019