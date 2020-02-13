Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Sandra L. Kistler


1944 - 2020
Sandra L. Kistler Obituary
Sandra Lee (Grabiak) Kistler, 75, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Baden and was a daughter of the late Frank and Virginia Baird Grabiak. Sandra was a graduate of Norwin High School, class of 1962. She was a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Pittsburgh in 1980, followed by masters degrees in information science and social work. Sandra conducted a private practice in professional counseling in Greensburg for many years. She was known for her fairness in all matters and her great love of dogs. Sandra is survived by her husband of 33 years, Barney R. Kistler; her children, Eric David Kistler and wife Zhi, of Peoria, Ariz., and Launa Elaine Kistler, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Alexis and Brianna; a brother, Neal Grabiak, of North Huntingdon; and her beloved dogs, Chloe, Izzy, Hansel, Big Guy, Daisy and Elsie. There will be no public visitation. A private entombment took place in St. Clair Cemetery Mausoleum, Hempfield Township. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT, 84741-2001.
